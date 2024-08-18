American Legion Riders hit road from Independence on 800-mile journey

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Over 250 motorcycles hit the road Sunday from American Legion Post 21 for this year's Legacy Run, an over 800-mile journey from Independence to New Orleans.

For five days, American Legion Riders will make stops along the way to fundraise for the American Legion Veterans and Children Foundation.

American Legion National Commander Daniel Seehafer made the trip down from Wisconsin to watch the motorcyclists head out.

“We're doing this so that we can change lives and save lives," Seehafer said. "The money that is raised here, 100% goes right to the cause. The main cause is then to help our fellow veterans and their families.”

Tom Tanner, commander of the American Legion's 5th District, put into perspective the scope of the money raised from the ride.

“Children's and Youth Foundation is a big deal for the American Legion. It's one of our pillars," Tanner said. "Just to give you an idea of where we are, last year, they raised $1.54 million. I mean, it's quite an accomplishment for these men and women."

Riders hope to match last year's total again.

The Legacy Run is special for Missouri members this year since the ride departs from their home state. The ride route changes each year depending on where the national convention is.

No matter the home state, hundreds of riders come from all over to join fellow veterans and family.

“They're coming from Florida, they're coming from some from Wisconsin," Seehafer said. "You know, they're all over the place, but they want to do this because they love the mission."

Watch the American Legion Riders' journey through the South or donate to the Veterans and Children’s Foundation by visiting the organization's website.

