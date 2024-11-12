Amid lingering issues with agency, entire Lee's Summit Housing Authority board resigns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Weeks after the Lee's Summit Housing Authority (LSHA) executive director resigned, the rest of agency's board followed suit, KSHB 41 has learned.

An elected official with knowledge of the situation told KSHB 41's Alyssa Jackson all five members of LSHA's board of commissioners left the agency last week.

KSHB 41 was first made aware of the resignations from tenants who've had ongoing frustrations with the LSHA.

Lisa Dickerson, who resigned as LSHA's executive director on Sept. 30, had only been with the agency since January.

It's not immediately clear what prompted the rest of the board to resign, but the decision came amid ongoing issues within the agency.

Property management companies reported months-long delays in receiving housing assistance payments from the LSHA for their tenants.

KSHB 41 previously found LSHA was behind three years in filing their taxes.

Prior to her resignation, Dickerson was asked why this was the case. Dickerson pointed to the previous LSHA administration.

Dickerson also blamed previous staff for the shredding of tenants' documents, which also caused a delay in management companies receiving payments.

All five board members were still listed on LSHA's website at the time this story was published.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—

