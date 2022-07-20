Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsAmtrak Crash

Actions

Family of Kansas City man killed in Amtrak train derailment files wrongful death lawsuit

Binh Phan.jpg
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Courtesy family
Binh Phan
Binh Phan.jpg
Posted at 12:23 PM, Jul 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-20 13:23:36-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Attorneys representing Binh Phan, 82, filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Chariton County, Missouri, Circuit Court.

The lawsuit alleges a wrongful death claim against MS Contracting, the business operator of a dump truck that was struck by the train at a railroad crossing on June 30 near Mendon, Missouri.

Phan was one of three passengers on the train who died from injuries when the train derailed. The driver of the dump truck was also killed in the crash.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Amtrak train derailment

The National Transportation Safety Board is continuing its investigation into the crash.

Family members of Rachelle Cook, of De Soto, Kansas, filed a wrongful death lawsuit earlier this month.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock