Annual Neighbor2Neighbor Christmas Eve breakfast shows growing need among families, children

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Neighbor2Neighbor, a Kansas City-based organization that supports homeless and near-homeless folks, hosted its annual Christmas Eve breakfast Tuesday.

It also featured health screenings, thanks to a collaboration with the Philippine Nurses Association of Greater Kansas City and Kansas City World Outreach Lions Club.

"It's a group effort," said Helen Hatz, the president of the Kansas City World Outreach Lions Club.

Babette Orlich volunteers with both the Lions Club and Philippine Nurses Association and echoes Hatz's sentiment.

"Collaboration with the community — that's really important," Orlich said. "Some of these people don't want to go to a clinic or a doctor. So, if we show them that it's as easy as taking your blood pressure and then knowing how you're doing, that could be a precursor to something else."

On Christmas Eve, the plates are just as full as the room at Neighbor2Neighbor.

“We've become a small family here, so when other people come, we try to latch on and give the same love to each other so we can all become not just strong, but powerful,” said Jason Jones, an attendee who says he often comes to N2N.

Their higher power keeps them spiritually fed.

"God saved me, so I want to help other people not die on the street," said Gregory Parr, the executive director of N2N. "A lot of people that have low incomes kind of hesitate to go to any kind of hospital to get testing done, so we want to do that here, every year on Christmas Eve."

Parr says he was surprised at the number of children at Tuesday’s event, and Hatz agrees.

"I think the need is greater every year," Hatz said. "It’s hard for people that have jobs, you know, two parents working, it's hard today. Some of these people don’t have jobs."

Parr says he also sees it as a good thing that N2N can help provide for them.

"Hard times have hit a lot of people, and especially when it comes to homelessness and near homelessness, minimum wage," Parr said. "It has a lot of variables involved with that. COVID hit a lot of people, and we’re still experiencing the after effects of that."

As families filled their bags with warm clothes, there’s other things folks like Jones are leaving with that can only fill your heart.

"Some hope, some faith, some doctrine, some knowledge, some power, some resources," Jones said. "It gives steadfast love. Like when you want to give up, it gives you a little bit of push."

N2N will be open on Christmas Day on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and so will its clothing pantry, which includes items like gloves, ski caps, socks, hand and toe warmers and some thermal underwear.

N2N is located on the right side of Saint Paul Presbyterian Church at 2910 Victor Street in KCMO.

To learn more about the organization or donate, visit their website.

