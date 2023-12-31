'Any relief is good': New year, new food sales tax cut for Kansas consumers

ROELAND PARK, Kan. — Grocery shoppers in Kansas will see another food tax cut in the new year.

Governor Laura Kelly signed the "Axe the Food Tax" legislation in 2022.

The legislation gradually lowers the state sales tax on groceries over a three-year period. Starting Jan. 1, the rate drops from 4% to 2%.

Many shoppers are looking forward to their bill being a little cheaper at checkout. Jade Green and her husband have to provide for their six-year-old and two-year-old.

"We spend — on average — about $300 per week," Green said.

Tess Pennanen typically shops for her family once a week.

"Everything is more expensive now," she said.

Both Green and Pennanen notice every dollar saved.

Green used to live in Nebraska, where groceries are exempt from a state sales tax.

"We lived in Nebraska for about 10 years, and when we would go in a grocery store, we had everything budgeted out so we knew what we were gonna spend," she said. "I have a family and we plan every penny for our food. It would be really nice to just walk in and kinda go back to how I used to live."

Before the legislation took effect, the tax rate was 6.5% — one of the highest in the country.

"If we don't eat, we don't work and can't pay these sales taxes. The increase, I was glad to see was approved, but I wish they did it all at once instead of in the increments," said Jill Huffmire, a shopper.

The tax cut makes all the difference, especially for people on a fixed income.

"Every little bit helps," Huffmire said. "A few dollars on food ... we need food to survive."

If they could go across the state line for the same relief, they feel it would be that much better.

"I think it should happen everywhere. Everything is especially, especially in KCMO ... going up," Pennanen said.

Missouri's food sales tax rate is 1.225%.

Kansas' tax reduction doesn't apply for all food products. You can click here to see which foods qualify.

