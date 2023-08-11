Appeals court to allow Jean Peters Baker to argue in support of Devalkenaere trial outcome

Earlier this month, Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker’s office filed a motion with the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, to allow her to argue at a hearing in support of the trial outcome of former Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Det. Eric Devalkenaere.

Peters Baker’s office filed the motion after Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey filed his motion that cast doubt on the trial outcome.

In her Aug. 1 motion, the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office sought 10 minutes for oral arguments at a hearing set for Sept. 5.

On Thursday, Presiding Judge W. Douglas Thomson sustained Peters Baker’s request for 10 minutes of oral argument.

Parties in the case are set to present oral arguments during a hearing at the downtown Kansas City, Missouri, courthouse starting at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 5.

Attorneys representing Devalkenaere, the Attorney General’s Office and the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office will each have 10 minutes for oral arguments. After those 30 minutes, Devalkenaere’s attorneys will have three minutes for rebuttal.

Jackson County judge found Devalkenaere guilty of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in November 2021 in connection to the December 2019 shooting death of Cameron Lamb.

