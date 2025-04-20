Argentine coffee shop rallies around grieving family with fundraiser Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A coffee shop in Kansas City, Kansas’ Argentine neighborhood rallied around a grieving family by hosting a fundraiser Saturday.

Grounded Sole pledged to donate 50% of sales from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. to help the family of Brandon Anfinson with funeral expenses.

Anfinson, 39, was reported missing in March. His body was located in the Missouri River on Thursday.

Amanda Devries-Sebilla, Anfinson’s cousin, said he was a very “charismatic, magnetic person who was always trying to make people smile and laugh.”

Devries-Sebilla said they're grateful for all the generosity.

"We're just thankful for whatever we get. I'm hoping we can raise a few thousand dollars to go toward funeral expenses," Devries-Sebilla said. "Obviously, this was a very unexpected situation that happened."

The family hopes to finalize funeral arrangements in the next few days. A GoFundMe has been organized to support Anfinson's loved ones, too.

