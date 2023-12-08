As Kansas City nears homicide record, community shows how victims are more than statistics

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the end of 2023 approaches, Kansas City, Missouri, is getting closer to recording its deadliest year on record.

There have been 173 homicides in Kansas City this year.

KSHB 41's Megan Abundis spoke to those impacted by the violence and others who are wanting to show how the victims are more than just a number.

“It’s too many to count," Keon Jordan said. “I’m tired of hearing about all these homicides, especially when it’s some of my people. Stop the violence; it’s not worth it. Stop it. Try to make amends; everybody wants to play a tough role to get back."

While reporting on this story, Abundis wrote the names of some victims on note cards and asked community members to read the names out loud.

The goal — give names to those who've been killed.

This year, it didn’t matter the month or the season, violence touched our city.

While the nation's homicide rate decreased, KCMO continued seeing a trend of violence.

“It’s hard to think about all of these people who we do not have with us anymore,” Stephen Jones said.

Diana and Wayne Penner said the violence hasn't impacted them personally, but they still know it's a problem.

“We’re saddened by it. While it hasn’t affected us, we know that it affects many people," Wayne Penner said. “There needs to be more of giving the parents freedom and opportunity to teach and train their kids in the right way to respect other people."

It’s already the second deadliest year on record; to be frank, if we don’t work to stop the violence and seven more people are killed, it would be KCMO's deadliest year.

“It’s gotten out of control, and it’s not getting any better," Sam Anderson said. “It seems to be the youth in the city. What’s the answer to that? I don’t know, but we need to do something.”

Tyra Gutierrez said the violence often leaves her worried for her own safety.

"Every time I wake up, there’s a new body or a new case on my phone," she said. "I’m like, that’s reality, and you get scared because you don’t know if you’re the next person; you gotta watch your back everywhere you go. People need to know; it’s not a game, it’s not."

Claudia Pena said she solving the issue could start with holding each other accountable.

“Honestly, just do better," she said. "As a community and people, if we really want to build this place up, we gotta start with one another."

