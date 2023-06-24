Assault charge filed against Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams dismissed by city prosecutor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A municipal charge of assault was dismissed earlier this month against Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams.

The dismissal came on June 5, 2023 and is now a closed confidential record under state law, according to a spokesperson for the Kansas City, Missouri, Prosecutor's office.

Adams shoved Park Zebley, a photographer working a freelance job for ESPN, after a 30-29 loss to the Chiefs on October 10, 2022, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Zebley fell to the ground and was taken to a hospital with concussion symptoms.

In a story published shortly after the incident, Adams issued an apology.

"He ran and jumped in front of me coming off the field and I bumped into him and kind of pushed him and I think he ended up on the ground, so I want to say sorry to him for that,” Adams said.

He said it was a "mix" of frustration and the man "running" in front of him.

Zebley filed a civil lawsuit last month in Jackson County Circuit County against Landmark Event Services, a company providing security at the game, the Jackson County Sport Complex Authority and the Chiefs for not providing enough quality, on-field security, according to the lawsuit.

Adams is being sued for one count of battery while Zebley is suing the Raiders for one count of vicarious liability and ratification and one count of negligent supervision.

There is a case management conference in the lawsuit set for Aug. 23 in Jackson County Court.

