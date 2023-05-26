Photographer shoved by Raiders WR Davante Adams after Chiefs game files lawsuit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A student photographer who was shoved by Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams last October has filed a lawsuit against Adams, the Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs, among others.

Park Zebley, a Kansas City, Missouri, resident, filed the lawsuit in the circuit court of Jackson County.

Following a loss to the Chiefs on Oct. 10, 2022, Adams was exiting the field when Zebley ran in front of him.

Adams then shoved Zebley to the ground before he continued walking toward a tunnel at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Adams was later cited for assault for the shove.

Davante Adams was visibly upset after the Raiders’ loss to the Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/XW2fmx6adJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 11, 2022

Zebley claimed in the lawsuit that as a result of the shove, he "feared for his life" and had to be driven to the hospital where he was later diagnosed with concussion symptoms.

In the days that followed, Zebley claims media and Raiders fans discovered his identify, and he began receiving death threats.

The lawsuit also names the Jackson County Sports Complex Authority and Landmark Event Staffing Services as defendants.

Landmark was providing security for the Chiefs that game and the Jackson County Sports Complex Authority also provides additional security, according to the suit.

The lawsuit alleges the Chiefs, Landmark and the Jackson County Sport Complex Authority "failed to provide the requisite amount and quality of on-field security."

The lawsuit alleges the group failed to keep Adams separated from Zebley, and failing to properly train security staff to keep Adams away from Zebley, among other things.

Zebley has sued Adams for one count of battery for the shove.

He's also suing the Raiders one county of vicarious liability and ratification and one count of negligent supervision.

The Chiefs, Landmark and Jackson County Sport Complex Authority are being sued for one count of negligence.

The Chiefs had no comment on the suit.

—

