Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

ATF investigation rules First Baptist Church of Mission fire accidental

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ATF Kansas City
The Kansas City ATF ruled the Thursday fire at the First Baptist Church of Mission was accidental.
First Baptist Church of Mission fire.jpg
Posted at 2:25 PM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 15:26:03-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An investigation by the ATF Kansas City Field Division and the Kansas Fire Marshal found the fire Thursday at the First Baptist Church of Mission was accidental.

The announcement came Friday afternoon.

An annex at the church, parts of which are nearly a century old, went up in flames after a fire started in the attic of the educational wing of the church according to the ATF. The oldest part of the church, including the sanctuary, was undamaged.

No criminal investigation or charges will be brought as a result of the fire, ATF Kansas City Field Division Public Information Officer John Ham said Friday.

It took about 45 fire fighters from the Consolidated Fire District 2 to battle the fire.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're Hiring!