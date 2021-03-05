ATF investigation rules First Baptist Church of Mission fire accidental

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An investigation by the ATF Kansas City Field Division and the Kansas Fire Marshal found the fire Thursday at the First Baptist Church of Mission was accidental.

The announcement came Friday afternoon.

An annex at the church, parts of which are nearly a century old, went up in flames after a fire started in the attic of the educational wing of the church according to the ATF. The oldest part of the church, including the sanctuary, was undamaged.

No criminal investigation or charges will be brought as a result of the fire, ATF Kansas City Field Division Public Information Officer John Ham said Friday.

Fire investigators from ATF Kansas City, Kansas Fire Marshal, and Consolidated Fire District 2 have concluded the investigation of last night's fire that damaged the First Baptist Church of Mission, KS. The fire has been ruled accidental and started in the attic of the educational wing of the church