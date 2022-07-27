KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Wednesday, officer Danny Vasquez was honored over police dispatch radio waves with an end of watch call.

Vasquez's last call was broadcast in both English and Spanish.

The full call can be heard below:

"This is the last call for North Kansas City Police Department Mr. Danniel Vasquez, radio 628," the dispatcher said in part in the call. "He will be missed by his loving family, his brothers and sisters in blue and the citizens of North Kansas City."

Vasquez was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Tuesday, July 19.

Prosecutors charged Joshua Rocha, 24, in the shooting death of Vasquez.

Rocha allegedly admitted to investigators that he shot Vasquez because he didn't want to go to jail.

A search warrant revealed that investigators recovered a ghost gun and a 3D printer used to make guns, among other things at the home where Rocha was living.

KSHB 41 previously spoke with some of Vasquez's friends who he trained with in the gym.

They remembered him for always encouraging others around him and for lighting up a room with his energy.

