Audio | Listen to end of watch for fallen Fairway police officer Jonah Oswald

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After loved ones, members of law enforcement and other community members gathered for the funeral of Ofc. Jonah Oswald, the Johnson County Sheriff's Office honored the fallen Fairway police officer by delivering his end of watch call.

The call was broadcast over police dispatch radio waves and played aloud outside of Westside Family Church in Lenexa, so that those in attendance of the funeral could hear the honors.

Hear the end of watch call for Fairway police officer Jonah Oswald:

End of watch for fallen Fairway police officer Jonah Oswald

"Officer Jonah Oswald served his community and country with pride, excellence, honor, and bravery," the dispatcher said. "On August 7th, 2023, while apprehending a suspect, Officer Oswald made the ultimate sacrifice."

Oswald died from injuries suffered in a shootout at a Mission QuikTrip, while assisting other law enforcement officers in arresting the suspects of a car theft and police chase.

In Oswald's last call, he was described as having a "genuine kindness," "a bright sense of humor," "a courageous nature" and an "eager spirit."

"You may be gone but you will not be forgotten," the dispatcher said as Oswald's loved ones listened in. "Officer Oswald, you are clear and out of service. Rest easy my friend, we have the watch from here."

The hero was also honored over the weekend through the "Parade of Blue" and a candlelit vigil.

Friends, family and law enforcement colleagues paid their respects to Oswald at a visitation Sunday. Those who spoke at Oswald's funeral remembered him as a dutiful officer, loving father and husband and a warm person.

Anyone looking to support Oswald's family through donations can do so online by clicking HERE.

