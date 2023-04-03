Authorities investigating bank robbery Monday on State Line Road in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI is investigating a bank robbery Monday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.

The robbery took place at the Bank Of America branch at 10731 State Line Road.

According to the FBI, the incident occurred at 12:44 p.m., and there were no injuries from the incident.

There are two suspects in the robbery. Both were black males wearing hoodies, baseball caps, masks, and sunglasses.

It is unknown how much money they robbed and what direction they went after robbing the bank.

This is the second robbery to take place in the area within the last couple of days.

On March 30, the FBI began investigating a robbery at the UMB Bank branch located at 8442 Wornall Road, which is around 10 minutes away from Monday's bank robbery. There are still currently no arrests made in relation to that robbery.

FBI could not confirm if the two were connected in any way.

—