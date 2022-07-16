Watch Now
Authorities searching for swimmer in Clinton Lake

Posted at 4:36 PM, Jul 16, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — Authorities are searching for a male swimmer at Clinton Lake.

Around 4 p.m. Saturday, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, along with several other agencies, had boats in the water assisting in the search, according to a tweet by the sheriff's office.

The other agencies involved include the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical, Consolidated Fire District #1 of Douglas County, Lawrence Kansas Police Department and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

