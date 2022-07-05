KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Discarded fireworks were blamed for a non-injury house fire Monday in Belton.

The Belton Fire Department said a fire was reported in “the area of Spring Street” on the Fourth of July in a post on Facebook.

The fire was contained to the exterior of the house and no injuries were reported, but there was significant damage.

“The fire was found to have been caused by discarded fireworks placed next to residence,” the Belton Fire Department said on Facebook.

At least one other Kansas City-area fire department has confirmed a residential fire caused by fireworks.

The Overland Park Fire Department said fireworks, which are illegal in the city, ignited a shake-shingle roof .

No injuries were reported on the Overland Park fire either.