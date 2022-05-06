Belton Police Department computer systems target of malware attack

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Belton Police Department announced Friday the department’s computer systems recently suffered a malware attack.

Encrypted malware targeted certain systems within the network, preventing the department from accessing files stored on such networks or other services used by employees.

“We immediately isolated and disconnected those systems from the network as a precaution, notified the FBI and launched an investigation with the assistance of a forensic firm,” Belton Police Chief Scott Lyons said in a news release.

As of Friday, the systems have been restored to "full operational capability."

Police believe any information compromised was already a matter of public record, but the department says it plans to be transparent if further investigation proves otherwise.

“If any individual’s personal information is identified through the investigation, we will provide notice and identity monitoring service to those individuals in accordance with applicable law,” Lyons said.

Over Easter weekend, the United Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, reported its data centers were targeted in a cyber attack .

The attack caused the UG’s Department of Delinquent Real Estate to postpone two tax sales “out of an abundance of caution” as investigation into the attack took place.

