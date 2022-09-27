Belton police respond to active-shooter report at warehouse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Belton responded Tuesday to reports of an active shooting at a warehouse complex south of 155th Street and the Outer Road, just east of Interstate 49.

According to Belton Lt. Dan Davis, two buildings at the complex were evacuated and officers went through the warehouse facilities, but no victims, suspect or weapons were found.

There are no injuries reported, but police also said there is no indication it was a swatting incident.

The initial call came in around 10:50 a.m. after a manager heard something on a radio.

Chewy and Saddle Creek Logistics are among the companies with facilities at the Southview Commerce Center, a sprawling Class A industrial park with more than 2 million square feet of retail space spread across four buildings.

Belton police are currently clearing “every nook and cranny of these warehouses," according to Davis.

The main warehouse, which includes the Chewy facility, had been cleared of danger shortly before 1 p.m., but police were still working to clear a second building.

Employees were being allowed to return to the main warehouse, according to police.

Police said the second warehouse they were searching also was cleared a few minutes after 1 p.m.

There was no threat to the community, according to Belton police, who were wrapping up their involvement and releasing the scene.

