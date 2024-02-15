Biden: Kansas City shooting ‘cuts deep in the American soul’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — President Joe Biden said Wednesday night that a shooting Wednesday outside of Kansas City’s Union Station “cuts deep in the American soul.”

One person — a local radio station DJ — was killed and 21 other people injured, including 11 children, in connection to the incident just after a rally wrapped up for the celebration of Super Bowl LVIII.

“The Super Bowl is the most unifying event in America,” Biden said in a statement. “Nothing brings more of us together. And the celebration of a Super Bowl win is a moment that brings joy that can’t be matched to the winning team and their supporters.”

Biden continued, “For this joy to be turned to tragedy today in Kansas City cuts deep in the American soul.”

In the statement, Biden called for action to ban assault weapons, limit high-capacity magazines, and strengthen background checks, among other things.

“Today’s events should move us, shock us, shame us into acting,” Biden said. “What are we waiting for? What else do we need to see? How many more families need to be torn apart?”

