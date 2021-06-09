Big Slick announces celeb lineup for ‘Virtually Talented Show’ on Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For 2021, Big Slick will remain virtual , but that doesn’t mean it will be any less celebrity-packed.

The “Big Slick Virtually Talented Show,” which premieres for free at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday via the organization’s YouTube channel and Facebook page , will feature more than 30 renowned actors, musicians and other celebs.

That includes Kansas City-area natives and Big Slick hosts David Koechner, Rob Riggle, Paul Rudd, Eric Stonestreet and Jason Sudeikis.

The virtual event also will feature “Weird Al” Yankovic, magician Blake Vogt, Beth Dover, David Dastmalchian, David Wain, Jake Tapper, Joe Lo Truglio, Kat McNamara, Kevin Pollak, Nate Bargatze, Samm Levine, Seth Herzog, Will Forte and Zachary Levi.

There also will be performances by Brothers Osborne; David Cook; and Jay and Joe Don, of Rascal Flatts; and special appearances by Carol Kane, Chris Noth, Dylan and Becky Ann Baker, Holland Taylor, Jeff Daniels, Lewis Black, Melissa Gilbert and Richard Kind.

“Professional performances will be attempted. Hidden skills may be uncovered. Raw talent is not guaranteed,” according to a release announcing the celebrity lineup. “However, in true Big Slick style, buckets of wacky fun will be had, and important funds will be raised to ensure Children’s Mercy is at the forefront of pioneering new treatments and cures with the goal of eradicating childhood cancer and transforming pediatric medicine — giving all kids a chance at a healthier future.”

Big Slick and Made in KC partnered on an exclusive T-shirt, which costs $50, for the 2021 event. It is available on the Big Slick website or through Made in KC’s website .

Since its inception in 2010 as a celebrity poker tournament, Big Slick has raised more than $12 million for Children’s Mercy Hospital.