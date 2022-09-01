BikeWalkKC continues pushing for bike safety after father of 10 killed in hit-and-run in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO — BikeWalkKC, a group that advocates for bicycle safety in Kansas City, Missouri, is calling for action after a father of 10 lost his life during a hit and run while riding his bike.

Michael Kelley, policy director for BikeWalkKC, says the community can help make roads safer so families don’t have to go through a loss like the Criniere's.

Megan Criniere sat down with KSHB 41 News to talk about how she and her 10 kids are mourning the loss of her husband and father, Charles.

“He wasn’t afraid to do laundry, to do dishes, come and sweep the floor, change a diaper,” Megan Criniere said on Tuesday. ”I felt like the world stopped, it was in slow motion.”

Kelley says the Crinieres are among many families who have lost loved ones in crashes involving bikes.

“Cyclists obviously make up a small amount of transportation users than pedestrians or drivers, (but) they do make up a larger share of injuries and fatalities,” he said.

Kelly says there is a road map to a solution that BikeWalkKC is working on.

He also cited the city’s Vision Zero Action Plan to eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injury crashes.

“Which not only allows them to go after big federal funding and opportunities, but also give staff a clear road map for how they can work to lowers crashes, not just for cyclists, but for pedestrians and drivers as well,” Kelly said. “The idea is that by narrowing streets, you encourage drivers to drive more careful."

In the meantime, Kelley says it’s important that drivers and bicyclists learn to share the road.

“The rule is that a cyclist is allowed to ride in the street. A lot of drivers don’t know that, but the Missouri and Kansas law says the cyclists are allowed to do that,” he said. “If you need to pass them, you need to give them at least three feet.”

