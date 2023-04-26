Bishop Miege student who survived heart defect hosts NFL Play 60 Fitness Break

ROELAND PARK, Kan. — The day before the NFL begins the 2023 draft in Kansas City, Missouri, it will debut a new digital broadcast for its Play 60 initiative. A freshman student at Bishop Miege High School in Roeland Park, Kansas, hosts the video the league will release Wednesday.

“I felt pretty honored,” said Devyn Davis, the freshman at Bishop Miege.

In October 2020, Davis had surgery on a congenital heart defect. Throughout the process, Davis became connected with the American Heart Association.

The American Heart Association partners with the NFL for the Play 60 campaign. The goal is to encourage children to be active for 60 minutes each day, so they form habits for a healthy adulthood.

Wednesday’s video will focus on nutrition and hydration. It becomes available online at noon on April 26. Parents, teachers, schools and other organizations can request the video for free from the American Heart Association’s website.

Davis has yet to see the video, but is confident it turned out nicely. He said he spoke about drinking water, pickle juice, and other electrolytes before playing sports.

“During the games, if you cramp up, then you can’t play for a little bit, or it’ll start hurting on your sides or anywhere on your body and you won’t be able to perform at your best ability,” Davis explained.

Wednesday’s video also features former Chiefs player Will Shields, KC Wolf and Chiefs cheerleaders.

Friday, the NFL and American Heart Association will refurbish a play space at Frank Rushton Elementary School in Kansas City, Kan. The association will teach hands-only CPR at the NFL Experience during the NFL Draft April 27 through 29, much like it did during events surrounding the Super Bowl.