Black Business Market hopes for strong turnout on Small Business Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Black Business market returns to the KC G.I.F.T business center this weekend.

The event offers an opportunity for people to support small, Black-owned businesses in Kansas City on Small Business Saturday, along with the upcoming holiday season.

It will be held at the GIFT Business Center, 5008 Prospect Ave., in Kansas City, Mo.

“Creating a black business market that allows business to come out, set up shop, grow their business by doing business, get more exposure to everybody to see the amazing black-owned businesses that we have in this city,” said Brandon Calloway the CEO/Co-founder of G.I.F.T.

Dale Messing Brandon Calloway, CEO/Co-founder G.I.F.T

KC Gift has been holding the largest Black business market in Kansas City for three and a half years.

There will be 40 to 50 small Black-owned businesses offering a variety of products and services, including food, fashion, education, and art.

The event is expected to attract more than 500 shoppers from the metro area.

“You’ll see the cultural representation in the handmade jewelry, in the clothing, in the artwork that is being provided through some of the vendors, as well as even in some of the food,” Calloway said.

It’s not just a market, it’s an experience that also includes entertainment.

“We’ll have a DJ going right in here as well,” Calloway said. “We’ll have a photo op for people so it should be a pretty good time. We will have food trucks outside as well as some food vendors on the inside.”

KC G.I.F.T Black Business Market

“To come here and intentionally seek out something that was handmade, small business local that has cultural relevance, is a much deeper and more intense shopping experience and you feel that in the gifts being given,” said Calloway.

The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature Chef Jenette Williams from Loaded With Flavor.