Black Rainbow holds candlelight vigil to honor Daunte Wright, Adam Toledo

At least 100 attend event at Swope Park
Andres Gutierrez/KSHB
At least 100 people gather Sunday night at Swope Park for a candlelight vigil organized by Black Rainbow.
Posted at 8:21 PM, Apr 18, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of people gathered at Swope Park Sunday night to stand in solidarity with victims of police violence.

Black Rainbow, a Kansas City, Missouri, organization, planned the candlelight vigil for Black men who were fatally shot by officers in recent weeks, a Black transgender woman who was killed in Springfield and local “victims of police brutality,” according to the group.

Those who attended were asked to wear black as they remembered Daunte Wright, who was fatally shot April 11 by a Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police officer; Dominique Lucious, who was fatally shot last month; and Adam Toledo, who was fatally shot March 29 by a Chicago police officer.

Attendees also paid respects to local Black men who were killed by officers -- most recently, 47-year-old Donnie Sanders, who died from injuries suffered after being shot in March 2020 during a traffic stop. The Jackson County prosecutor’s office announced last month that charges would not be filed against the officer.

KCPD officer Eric DeValkenaere was charged last June in the 2019 shooting death of Cameron Lamb. And six years earlier, KCPD officer William Thompson shot and killed Ryan Stokes outside of the Power & Light District. A federal court ruled last February that the shooting was reasonable.

