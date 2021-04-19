Black Rainbow holds candlelight vigil to honor Daunte Wright, Adam Toledo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of people gathered at Swope Park Sunday night to stand in solidarity with victims of police violence.

Black Rainbow, a Kansas City, Missouri, organization, planned the candlelight vigil for Black men who were fatally shot by officers in recent weeks, a Black transgender woman who was killed in Springfield and local “victims of police brutality,” according to the group.

RIGHT NOW: at least 100 people are at @KCMOParks’ Swope Park for a candlelight vigil for Daunte Wright, Adam Toledo and other individuals killed by law enforcement.



Event organized by @blackrainbw_kc @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/eSnQbMeeop — Andres Gutierrez (@AFGutierrez) April 19, 2021

Those who attended were asked to wear black as they remembered Daunte Wright, who was fatally shot April 11 by a Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police officer ; Dominique Lucious, who was fatally shot last month ; and Adam Toledo, who was fatally shot March 29 by a Chicago police officer .

After hearing from several speakers about their experiences and fears, attendees are lighting candles for this vigil @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/DMBTO6PV6T — Andres Gutierrez (@AFGutierrez) April 19, 2021

Attendees also paid respects to local Black men who were killed by officers -- most recently, 47-year-old Donnie Sanders, who died from injuries suffered after being shot in March 2020 during a traffic stop . The Jackson County prosecutor’s office announced last month that charges would not be filed against the officer .

KCPD officer Eric DeValkenaere was charged last June in the 2019 shooting death of Cameron Lamb . And six years earlier, KCPD officer William Thompson shot and killed Ryan Stokes outside of the Power & Light District. A federal court ruled last February that the shooting was reasonable .

