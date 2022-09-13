‘Blaize On’: Family reflects nearly 1-year after Independence officer killed in line of duty

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Nearly one year after a local police officer paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving his community, a Kansas City area family took the time to honor him.

Indepndence Ofc. Blaize Madrid-Evans was shot and killed on Sept. 15, 2021 .

A suspect opened fire after Madrid-Evans and another officer responded to a call in Independence. Blaize was 22.

The entire Kansas City area came together to honor the fallen officer with a visitation and procession a week later.

Even after his death, Madrid-Evans continued saving lives after being laid to rest as an organ donor.

Madrid-Evans' mother accepted a medal in her son's honor last week which recognized him as a selfless officer committed to helping others.

On Monday, family members reflected on his memory near the anniversary of his death and what it means to "Blaize On."

“I remember it like it was yesterday,” said Shannon Evans, Madrid-Evans' mother.

Gary Evans, Madrid-Evans' grandfather, said it feels like it's been more than a year.

“Everything we do seems to be tremendously emotional,” he said. “It’s almost a year to me, but it seems longer than that.”

Madrid-Evans' mother said his death is an example of how quickly things can escalate.

There were just five minutes and 20 seconds between the time Madrid-Evans knocked on a door to serve a warrant, to his partner rushing him to the hospital.

“I remember hearing, ‘You need to come home, Blaize has been shot.' I had to drive home,” Shannon Evans said. “We keep relieving it, so now I take a different way home.”

Shannon tries to find ways to make things a little bit easier and says having a big support system helps.

“But, I have a big hole here my guy,” she said.

Gary and Frances Evans want people to know how many lives Madrid-Evan has helped save, even through death.

Madrid-Evans saved the life of Mark Priebe as an organ donor.

“The fact that he was so young and got a very healthy kidney has made my physical life much better,” Priebe said.

His family and friends are still learning the meaning of their new phrase "Blaize On."

“Never forget, always remember,” Shannon Evans said.

