Suspect wanted in Lee's Summit police shooting arrested in western Kansas; blue alert canceled

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The suspect who reportedly shot a Lee's Summit police officer Sunday night has been captured.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation reports that Thomas Eugene Tolber,t 27, was located at a hotel in Ellis, Kansas, early Tuesday and taken into custody.

Officers from the KBI, Hays Police Department and Ellis County Sheriff's office arrived at the hotel and safely took him into custody at 4:50 a.m.

He was arrested on a Missouri warrant for assault first-degree or attempted serious physical injury, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting arrest or detention by fleeing, and second-degree assault.

Tolbert was booked into the Ellis County Office Jail.

This is a developing story and may be updated.