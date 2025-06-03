Blue Alert remains in effect for suspect accused of shooting Lee's Summit police officer

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Independence. Share your story idea with Claire .

A Blue Alert for the suspect wanted in connection with allegedly shooting a Lee's Summit police officer late Sunday night is still in effect.

Thomas Eugene Tolbert, 27, is accused of shooting the officer during a domestic disturbance call in the 3500 block of SW Hollywood Drive.

Police say the officer had responded to the call about 11 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the officer was struck four times, including at least once in the chest.

The officer was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Late Monday morning, the officer had completed surgery and was expected to recover.

Tolbert fled the scene in a vehicle that was later recovered in Grandview.

By Monday morning, authorities had issued a Blue Alert in Missouri and Kansas to activate additional resources in attempting to locate Tolbert.

Hours later, by Monday afternoon, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office had filed several felony charges against Tolbert, including first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing and second-degree domestic assault.

Police say Tolbert is considered armed and dangerous.

The Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers has established a $10,000 reward for information that leads to Tolbert’s arrest.

The information must be submitted anonymously through the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

