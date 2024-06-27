Blue Springs police say prosecutor's office urged department to investigate Bobby Hawk claims

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Blue Springs Police Department confirmed it was contacted by the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office to look into potential crimes committed by Bobby Hawk.

This comes as KSHB 41's Caitlin Knute found out a third woman has contacted police to make a statement alleging inappropriate behavior by Hawk.

Hawk recently resigned as lead pastor at Epic Church KC and President for the Blue Springs Board of Education after 23 year old Izzy Davis came forward with allegations against him.

Davis alleges she was groomed by Hawk when she was 13-years-old, among other allegations. She's since filed a police report against Hawk.

Last week, Epic Church KC sent out emails to church members notifying them that there would be an informational meeting on the recent incidents.

The meeting, which was supposed to take place in person on Wednesday, didn't happen, and was instead postponed to an online meeting at a later date.

Epic Church KC falls under the jurisdiction of the Southern Ministry Network because it's an Assemblies of God Church.

The superintendent of that network confirmed the meeting was postponed and noted in a previous statement it's investigating the recent allegations.

Amid the allegations, Epic Church KC removed its website and Facebook page.

KSHB 41 has reached out to both Hawk and the church but has yet to hear back.

