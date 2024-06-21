Bobby Hawk resigns as lead pastor at Epic Church KC amid allegations brought against him

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bobby Hawk resigned as lead pastor at Epic Church KC on Friday, the church's board of directors told its members in an email.

"The Board of Directors at EPIC church wishes to inform you as a member of the congregation that Pastor Bobby Hawk has given the Board his resignation letter effective June 21, 2024," the board said in the email obtained by KSHB 41.

The resignation comes just two days after Izzy Davis came forward with allegations against Hawk.

Among other allegations, Davis said Hawk groomed her when she was 12-years-old.

KSHB 41's Caitlin Knute spoke with Davis on Thursday on why she decided to come forward with her story.

Davis said she made the choice to do so after finding out Hawk was running for re-election for president of the Blue Springs Board of Education.

Hawk resigned as the president for the board on Wednesday.

Also on Thursday, the Blue Springs Police Department confirmed it was investigating allegations against Hawk.

Prior to submitting his resignation, Hawk was placed on leave as the church reviewed the allegations brought against him.

"Please be in prayer for Pastor Bobby and Vanessa, the EPIC staff and leadership, as we navigate this difficult time," the board said in an email. "We are believing that God will help us understand next steps, and a plan that will bring glory to His kingdom."

KSHB 41 also reached out to Epic Church KC for a copy of the letter, but did not hear back before this story was published.

