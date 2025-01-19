Bluhawk finalizes plans to create new sports, entertainment hub by 2026

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia .

Final plans for two major additions to the Bluhawk development were approved by Overland Park’s planning commission: a new hotel and a retail/entertainment district called The Boundary.

The Boundary will be located directly across from the Bluhawk Sports Park. It’s expected to be a hub of dining, retail and entertainment, drawing comparisons to Kansas City’s Power & Light District.

PB Development, the team behind the project, hopes the area will provide an all-in-one experience for families traveling for youth sports.

Olivia Acree Bart Lowen, PB Development

“Everything from watching your child play the sport to things you can do right inside the facility to, again, right outside the front door,” said Bart Lowen, PB Development vice president. “Food and shopping experiences that make the stay at Bluhawk a really enjoyable experience beyond just the sport.”

The Boundary will bring a range of dining and shopping options, along with outdoor spaces that will be integrated with the hotel and surrounding projects.

Developers are aiming for a 2026 completion, just in time for the World Cup.

PB Development The Boundary at Bluhawk

In addition to the retail hub, the next phase of the sports park will bring even more sports and entertainment to the area.

“Our focus right now is on the next phase, the hotel and The Boundary, and making sure we get that right," Lowen said. "We really don't want to jump ahead to the next game, so to speak. We've got more to do, but right now our focus is on ... The Boundary and the hotel."