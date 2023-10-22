'Bring C'eria home': Community works to bring home KC native stuck in Florida due to high medical costs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One Kansas City family has learned the power of community after experiencing a tragedy.

“It’s rough because she’s my first born, and I need my baby home,” said Chanedia Henderson, the mother of C’eria Lagrone, who recently experienced a severe accident.

On Sept. 9, Lagrone, a Kansas City native, was living in Jacksonville, Florida, with her two children when she had an aneurysm and four strokes. She was able to call 911 on her own, but after that, she couldn’t move.

Her family flew down to be with her for a few weeks but had to fly back for work. They originally planned on bringing her home to Kansas City with them.

“When they first told us it was like 20, $30,000 to get her home, we were like, 'What?'” Henderson said.

Because of Lagrone’s state, she would have to take a helicopter home to Kansas City — a costly venture that her family can’t afford on their own. So, the community is stepping up to help.

“Pastor Edwards called and he heard about it, and he was like, 'Oh my God,'” Henderson said. “He said, 'Don’t worry about anything, we’re going to donate the church, we’re gonna let you guys do whatever you need to do here.'”

Initially, Henderson planned on hosting an awards ceremony at United Believers Community Church for the cast members in her group, Faith Unlimited, which performs gospel plays that she writes. But when the church’s pastor heard the news, the night turned into a benefit concert.

“If I were her, I would want to be as close to my daughter as possible,” said Greg Lee, the audio engineer and co-organizer of the concert. “So if we can do anything, our church can do anything, to get her daughter back here, we do it.”

Just like that, the community was backing Lagrone at a church that wasn’t even hers.

“It’s so amazing to have people that don’t even really know you, to just come together,” Henderson said.

But there was also support from people who know her, including one of Henderson’s long-time cast members, Ty’Rel Davis.

“It’s crazy what you have to go through to inherit, right? It’s such a tragedy that we have to be here on this occasion, but it’s a blessing that we can all come and be on one accord,” Davis said.

Davis served as the emcee for the concert, and says despite the circumstances of the night, it provided a great way for the community to showcase the talent Kansas City has to offer.

“Just the power in numbers, talent,” Davis said. “I feel like Kansas City is so slept on.”

But not this time. The program for the concert included local praise dancers, musicians, dancers and the KC Marching Falcons drill team.

“So many times you hear about things like this, but you don’t really see it,” Lee said.

He said he had more excitement than anything going into the night because of what it represented.

“It’s all in the community,” he said. “It can’t get any better than that. That’s what community is for."

As for Henderson, she’s not the only one who wants to see her daughter come home.

“Yeah, I miss my mom,” said Kendyl, Lagrone’s nine-year-old son. “My mom has always told me to be strong even when she’s not here.”

Currently, Lagrone is still at a hospital in Jacksonville, but with efforts like the benefit concert and a GoFund Me, they are slowly but surely collecting their coins.

For Henderson, the best gift was seeing that it’s not just her who cares.

“My mother has always said, ‘It takes a village,’ and for the village to finally come together, it’s amazing,” she said.

—