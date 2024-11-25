Buck O'Neil Bridge flyover ramp from NB I-35 to US 169 will open Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Buck O'Neil Bridge flyover ramp from northbound I-35 to northbound U.S. Highway 169 is set to open this week as progress on the major project continues.

Missouri Department of Transportation officials anticipate the flyover ramp will open before 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The flyover ramp will provide drivers direct access from northbound I-35 to northbound U.S. 169, marking a direct connection not previously available.

Last week, crews opened the southbound lanes of the new bridge for the first time.

