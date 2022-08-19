Buck O'Neil Bridge project closures begin next week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Closures associated with the Buck O'Neil Bridge project pick up next week.

Missouri Department of Transportation crews will close westbound 4th Street from Washington Street to Beardsley Road on Monday. The closure will last approximately through late September.

Additionally, MoDOT announced temporary closures on the ramp from eastbound Interstate 70 to 6th Street, Broadway Boulevard. Crews will work from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

The following Monday, Aug. 29, crews will close northbound and southbound Broadway Boulevard from approximately 4th Street to Woodswether Road, which will remain closed until likely late September.

Detour signs will alert travelers of work throughout the closure.

The project is expected to be complete by December 2024.

