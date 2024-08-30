Business, customers talk about impact of football season without games in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas University football fans got to watch their team open the season Thursday night with a lopsided victory.

But with the new season comes a new reality: no home games in Lawrence.

Instead, as work continues on millions of dollars in renovations to David Booth Memorial Stadium, the team will play home games at Children's Mercy Park and GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

With fans traveling to the metro for the games, it’s an adjustment even long-time businesses like Johnny’s Tavern North are preparing for.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Cannon Phillips

“During KU game days, we’re usually real full in here,” said Cannon Phillips, the assistant general manager at Johnny’s Tavern North in Lawrence. “We’re definitely expecting a little bit of a loss on that, but if people are going to be coming out to the restaurants and giving all the support they can, there’s not much more anyone else can do.”

The City of Lawrence has yet to decide on a common consumption area downtown.

That would allow customers to purchase alcohol to-go at participating bars and restaurants.

KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker spoke with city officials about the proposal in July.

Lindsey McDonald would be on board if the proposal is approved. She has a son at KU and was in Lawrence watching the game at Johnny’s.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Lindsey McDonald

“There’s all different kinds of businesses, and I’m definitely for what can continue to be a draw,” McDonald said. “I’m supportive of being able to come to Lawrence and having a great game day experience and supporting local businesses.”

McDonald wasn’t alone Thursday. She and dozens of family and friends from Shawnee gathered to celebrate KU junior Drake Doser’s 21st birthday.

Drake Doser

“I couldn’t imagine anything better than eating pizza and watching my favorite sports,” Doser said.

His parents, like McDonald, had driven into town for the celebration.

“We actually drove right past the stadium to get here,” McDonald said. “There’s nothing like being in a college town on game day.”

She says things are different, but not worse, and Drake’s choosing to see this change as a delayed present.

“I’m really excited for the new stadium, honestly,” Doser said. “It’ll be better when the new stadium’s done.”