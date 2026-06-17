Wife of victim in fatal Butler plane crash retains Kansas City-based aviation law firm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The wife of one of the 12 victims in a fatal skydiving plane crash in Butler, Missouri, has retained a Kansas City-based aviation law firm to investigate the crash.

In a press release Wednesday, it was revealed that Katie Nash, the wife of Nick Nash, who was among the 12 people killed in Sunday's crash, retained Robb & Robb LLC.

“Nick’s life was cut tragically short by this devastating and preventable disaster,” said Andrew Robb, partner at Robb & Robb. “Our investigation will determine exactly what happened, preserve critical evidence, and ensure that those responsible are held fully accountable.”

The law firm's independent investigation will include examination of the aircraft’s maintenance history, the skydiving operator’s safety practices and procedures, and the safety and performance of the aircraft’s engine and subcomponents.

Robb & Robb has retained a team of aviation investigators — including pilots, mechanics, engineers and accident reconstructionists — to assist the investigation.

“It is our hope that this Butler tragedy will be the impetus for safety improvements for these flights,” Robb said.

The law firm has notably represented victims of both prior major skydiving plane crashes in Missouri in 1998 and 2006, as well as Vanessa Bryant in the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant in 2020.

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