Witness to Butler skydiving plane crash went skydiving again hours after tragedy

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Lacy Reynolds was on the ground in Butler, Missouri, when a skydiving plane crashed shortly after takeoff on June 14, killing 12 people — 10 of whom she knew personally.

Hours later, she went skydiving again.

Reynolds said the friendships she has built through the sport are the reason she keeps jumping.

"Those friendships I've made, they've become my family," Reynolds said.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB Lacy Reynolds has participated in nearly 600 skydiving jumps.

She had jumped in Butler on the flight before the one that crashed shortly after takeoff.

"It was a very helpless feeling," Reynolds said of running toward the crash to help.

In the two weeks since the crash, Reynolds said the question she has heard most is: Why keep skydiving?

"For those two to three minutes, you're just focused on what's going on in that exact second. The outside world is silent," Reynolds said.

Photo courtesy Lacy Reynolds. Skydivers participate in a formation near Butler, Mo., on June 11.

She said returning to the sky that night was a deliberate choice.

"The longer I sit on the ground, the more I may talk myself out of ever skydiving again," Reynolds said.

According to 2025 data from the United States Parachute Association, 16 people died in 3.5 million jumps.

The National Transportation Safety Board made recommendations five years ago to add regulations to skydiving planes. Those recommendations have not gone into effect.

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NTSB Vice Chairman Michael Graham addressed the agency's unacted-upon recommendations in June.

"It's always frustrating when we see things that maybe the FAA hasn't acted on with some of our recommendations," Graham said.

The NTSB says a preliminary report into the cause of the crash should be ready next month.

Reynolds said she is not looking to place blame. The happy memories of friends she lost are why she will continue to skydive and encourage others.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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