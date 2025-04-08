'Call us before stuff happens': KCKPD addresses drug trafficking, weekend double homicide

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Battling drug trafficking and violent crime have been keeping the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department busy.

KCK police officers responded Saturday night to a shoot-out at the College Park Townhomes near North 71st Street and Armstrong Avenue.

KCKPD addresses drug trafficking problem, weekend double homicide

Four people were shot; two died, and two suffered non life-threatening wounds.

KCK Police Chief Karl Oakman said during a Monday afternoon news conference that three men went to buy marijuana at one of the homes.

Javon Brown, 19, and Delorean Jackson, 20, died in the gun battle. Police found the two other gunshot victims at a hospital.

The College Park complex is part of an area that Chief Oakman said the police department is watching.

Albert Smith said he's lived in the neighborhood for almost two years.

"We heard about it because I was on a date with my wife and our daughters called us and said they heard gun shots," Smith said.

Smith and his wife could see police and an ambulance on their cameras.

While it isn't uncommon to hear gunshots, Smith said a quadruple shooting is something that usually doesn't happen.

"The thought was the need to hurry and get home," he said.

KCKPD shared crime stats from the past eight years.

The data shows a dramatic decline in certain crimes, including property crimes and violent crimes.

The 2025 homicide rate in the city is on pace with last year.

Police officers recently seized $5,228 in handguns, assault rifles, and drugs.

Less than two weeks ago, the police department recovered at least 100 shell casings from a triple shooting.

KCKPD said their officers and detectives have found many traffickers selling opioids and marijuana.

They've been doing undercover operations and approaching drug crimes with education, prevention, investigation, and enforcement, according to Chief Oakman.

"We're coming from every angle possible you could go after," he said. "We have to make sure they are charged and convicted to send that message."

He said current law enforcement tactics have adjusted with the times.

"When I was in the drug unit in the early '90s in KCMO, we had people selling on the corner or on that corner selling, we knew where they were," he said. "But now, with mobile phones, it could be anywhere."

Chief Oakman made it clear that people in the community need to trust that police officers will do their jobs and help them reduce crime.

"We'll do everything we can to keep their neighborhood safe," he said. "I don't want to sound negative, but call us before stuff happens. You knew these same individuals were hanging on the corner in that neighborhood, and no one called us."

In the Smith family household, they think prevention can start at a young age.

"I always want my kids to know, hey, someone hands me a gun, this is what I need to do to make sure it's safe so I don't hurt myself or anyone else," Smith said.

KCKPD is hosting its annual peace walk on Saturday. The event allows the community to walk alongside police officers and hear from them about crime reduction efforts.

The walk starts at 11 a.m. at North 5th Street and Washington Boulevard and ends at North 5th Street and Parallel Parkway, and it includes a community rally and free lunch.

