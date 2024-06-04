Cell phone users receive text about keeping Chiefs in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Organizers behind an effort to bring the Kansas City Chiefs across the state line to Kansas are active in trying to generate support for the idea.

A group affiliated with the website scoopandscoreks.com sent an unsolicited text message to some cell phone users early Tuesday afternoon.

“The Chiefs deserve a permanent home in Kansas City, and the Professional Sports Franchise STAR Bond Project would keep the Chiefs in KC for generations to come —without any new cost to taxpayers,” the text message read.

While the message references keeping the Chiefs in “Kansas City,” the rest of the message, with references STAR bonds — an economic development tool used occasionally in Kansas — clearly indicates the effort would be to move the team across the state line.

According to business records at the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office, Scoop and Score Inc. was incorporated on May 13, 2024, by the Topeka-based law firm of Frieden & Forbes, LLP.

After Jackson County voters rejected the stadium sales tax extension for the Chiefs and Royals in April, Kansans saw the opportunity to pounce. Among those Kansans were Rep. Sean Tarwater (R-District 27) and former House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr., who used the same phrase, "scoop and score."

Legislators made a last-ditch effort last month to explore the use of STAR bonds before the conclusion of the 2024 legislative session, but were unable to reach an agreement.

