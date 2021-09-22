Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Chick-fil-A dropped from group of restaurants planned for new KCI terminal

items.[0].image.alt
Ariel Rothfield/KSHB
Kansas City International Airport's single-terminal will feature 39 gates and 49 locations for food/beverage or retail.
NEW TERMINAL KCI
Posted at 10:44 AM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 11:44:42-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The proposed collection of restaurants operating at the new Kansas City International Airport terminal will no longer include Chick-fil-A.

During a Kansas City, Missouri, City Council committee meeting Wednesday, Vantage Airport Group, the vendor vying to win the contract to offer services at the new terminal, said it removed Chick-fil-A from its list of proposed restaurants.

A Vantage representative said during the committee meeting it pulled the restaurant because it doesn’t promote an inclusive environment.

Last week, the Kansas City Aviation Department announced that Canada-based Vantage was its recommendation to run concession operations at the new terminal.

The City Council still has to formally approve the recommendation — a decision that could come as soon as Thursday, Sept. 23.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage