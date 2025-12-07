Chiefs fans bundle up to tailgate ahead of Sunday Night Football game against Texans

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia .

Kansas City Chiefs fans are bundling up for a long day of tailgating ahead of tonight's Sunday Night Football game against the Houston Texans.

Chiefs fans bundle up to tailgate ahead of Sunday Night Football

Fans at Gate 5 arrive bright and early for every home game, but this time they made sure to bring extra layers to fight the cold weather.

Plus, many brought tents to help block out the wind as they prepared for hours of tailgating.

KSHB 41 Chiefs fans bundle up for Dec. 7, 2025, game.

For those heading to the game, parking gates open around 3:20 p.m.

Stadium gates open at 5 p.m., with kickoff set for 7:20 p.m.

