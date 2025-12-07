Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Chiefs fans bundle up to tailgate ahead of Sunday Night Football game against Texans

Chiefs fans bundled up with tents and extra layers to tailgate in the cold ahead of Sunday Night Football against the Texans.
Kansas City Chiefs fans are bundling up for a long day of tailgating ahead of tonight's Sunday Night Football game against the Houston Texans.

Fans at Gate 5 arrive bright and early for every home game, but this time they made sure to bring extra layers to fight the cold weather.

Plus, many brought tents to help block out the wind as they prepared for hours of tailgating.

Chiefs fans bundle up for Dec. 7, 2025, game.

For those heading to the game, parking gates open around 3:20 p.m.

Stadium gates open at 5 p.m., with kickoff set for 7:20 p.m.

