Chiefs fans demonstrate unity as Missouri legislature approves map splitting Kansas City’s districts

Missouri's congressional redistricting map could divide Kansas City into three different congressional districts, a move that comes as the city prepares to unite behind the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Missouri Senate approved the new congressional map Friday, which would split Kansas City's current two districts into three separate ones.

State Sen. Rick Brattin, a Republican from Harrisonville, supports the change.

Jake Weller/KSHB Missouri State Senator Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville.

He was vocal in his support in Jefferson City on Thursday.

"The question is are we actually representing the constituency with Missouri with our congressional delegation?" Brattin said. "A 7-1 map does that."

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas opposes the division, arguing it separates communities with shared interests.

Chase Lucas/KSHB 41 Kansas City, Missouri mayor Quinton Lucas speaks with KSHB 41 on September 10, 2025.

"You're separating people in communities of interest so Arrowhead Stadium would be in one district, T-Mobile downtown," Lucas said.

The redistricting debate unfolds as Chiefs fans from across the metro area come together to support their team.

On Friday, "First Things First” broadcast live from Kansas City in the Power and Light district.

Erica Briskey, who recently moved to Kansas City, described the city's sense of community.

Brian Luton/KSHB 41 Erica Briskey, a Chiefs fan who moved to Kansas City from Florida with her husband.

"Kansas City truly feels like a place of just family and friendship, kinship," Briskey said.

Friday's game brought together fans from various parts of the metro area, including the River Market, Lenexa, South Kansas City and Shawnee.

Lisa Bruemmer, a Chiefs fan attending the downtown event, expressed her enthusiasm for the team.

Brian Luton/KSHB 41 Lisa Bruemmer, a Chiefs fan from Shawnee, Kansas.

"There's no place else I'd rather be," Bruemmer said. "Great team."

The geographic unity among Chiefs fans contrasts with the political division proposed in the redistricting map.

Bruemmer noted the power of bringing different parts of the city together around a common cause.

"Anytime now that you bring so many different parts of the city together and agree on one thing that everybody's on board, everybody's pulling the card in the same direction, that's a win," Bruemmer said.

