Chiefs fans devastated by loss against Bengals but ready for epic comeback

LENEXA, Kan. — The Kansas City Chiefs did not defeat the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC Championship title, putting an end to a long-fought season.

Screams, cheers, chants and Chiefs pride were heard throughout Tanner's Bar & Grill in Lenexa, Kansas, as high energy turned into devastation.

But fans who watched Sunday's game at Tanner's say they’re ready and waiting for an epic comeback.

“It’s been electric, tons of Chiefs fans. We counted how many TVs are here — about 7,000 TVs here. It’s a great place to watch the Chiefs,” said Michael Gabrick, a Kansas City Chiefs fan.

Fans like Gabrick were decked out in red and yellow from head to toe, including Andrea Hill who had custom-made Chiefs shoes with ticket stubs painted on top.

“My awesome husband got them for my birthday and got them custom made. The ticket stubs are the stubs that we got the year we went to opening season, the Ravens game the year we won the Super Bowl,” Andrea Hill said.

Fan shared stories and jokes.

“My last name is Hill, and we like to joke that Tyreek is going to come to Christmas some year because he is my long-lost cousin,” Brian Hill said.

The energy remained high until the end of the game when the Chiefs lost in overtime.

“It means that we will have hope for next year, and the Chiefs will be right back here for next year, next season. Fifteen, if he’s healthy then, he’ll bring us back right here,” Cameron Rountree said.

Despite the loss, these fans say although the season has come to an end, the love for their quarterback and kingdom never dies.

“It’s heartbreaking, devastating, but you’ve got to look towards the future for the Kansas City Chiefs," Rountree said. "The fans will be loud, and I know we can come back and win the AFC Championship and on to the Super Bowl next year."