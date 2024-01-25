Chiefs fans living in Baltimore prepare for a kingdom takeover

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom spreads far and wide — even into Baltimore Ravens territory.

KSHB 41 News connected with a few Chiefs fans living in Charm City through a fairly new Facebook group. The group has more than 30 members, but 18 joined within the last week.

The woman behind the group is Vanessa Chumbley. She moved to Baltimore from Washington, D.C., and realized there wasn’t a big Chiefs following. So she took it upon herself to establish another chapter. Now, the Kansas City Chiefs are coming to her.

"I'm definitely not mad about that. I mean, the Ravens are going to be a fierce opponent. So in some ways, I wish we had maybe an easier game ahead of us but I also am so excited that they're going to be here and in in my city,” said Chumbley.

Chumbley tipped that if anyone is traveling to Baltimore but not going to the game, claim a spot at a local restaurant or bar early.

KSHB also spoke with two Kansas City natives who now live in Baltimore.

Mathew Berger is a Lutheran pastor in the Baltimore area. He said his congregation is full of Ravens fans, even his wife. So on Sunday, he will be preaching in enemy territory.

“I think it'll be a little awkward on Sunday morning. But, as my wife said that good thing the game is after church. So you know, then, yeah, it'll hopefully. It'll all work out for the Chiefs, and if they're a little upset with their pastor for a little bit, I think that's okay,” said Berger.

Berger and Jeff Chenault, another KC native, agree Baltimore is similar to their hometown because they say the people there are nice and the downtown area is similar. But when it comes to the Chiefs, Chenault said you won’t find fans like that anywhere else.

“You don't see a lot of Chiefs fans normally around here, because everybody just loves the Ravens so much, you know. So you don't see people wearing red and gold. You don't see that on a day-to-day thing,” said Chenault. “So when you do from across a restaurant or at the airport, it's always like ‘Go Chiefs,’ because that red sticks out in the sea of purple and black. So I think that's what I'm most excited to see.”

They all agree the Ravens are a tough match-up for the AFC Championship game, but they think the Chiefs can pull it off.