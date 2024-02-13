Chiefs fans on flights from Las Vegas arrive home 'on Cloud 9'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of Chiefs fans flew home Monday after an eventful weekend in Las Vegas.

“It still hasn’t kicked in yet; we’re still kind of up,” said ShaDonna Coleman, a Chiefs fan who flew in from Vegas on Monday afternoon with her husband, Bobby.

Even on land, Chiefs fans still have their head in the clouds.

“I don’t think the fatigue has hit yet,” said Abbey Jones, a Chiefs fan. “I’ve just been super hyped and on Cloud 9 ever since the win.”

Abbey Jones

Some fans, like Veronica Dandridge and David Badami, went to the game.

“I looked at my niece after the first quarter with the score 0-0 and I said, ‘This is going to be something,’” Dandridge said.

Badami took a last-minute solo trip to Vegas, but made a number of friends along the way.

He says this was the "best Victory Monday of the year."

David Badami

“It was probably the most gut-wrenching, back and forth, dramatic football game I’ve ever been to,” Badami said.

Other fans watched from afar, but not that far.

“We watched the Super Bowl at Eddie Griffin’s watch party,” Coleman said.

Bobby and ShaDonna Coleman

They weren’t the only couple who took a trip together this weekend.

“We went to a part and watched the game, and it was wonderful,” said Terri Lee, who traveled with her husband Mike.

KSHB 41 met them the week before on their way to Vegas.

Terri and Mike Lee in Vegas

“There were more 49ers fans than Chiefs, but we made more noise,” Lee said.

Other fans’ fashion was louder than they were. Take Brian Switzer's coat, for example.

Chris Morrison/KSHB 41

All in all, the victory was worth the wait.

“We all had our ibuprofen ready to go if we needed it,” said Jamie Stottlemyre, a Chiefs fan.

We also ran into two former Chiefs players at KCI — Neil Smith and Hall-of-famer Bobby Bell, who we also spoke with Thursday.

“I thought it was one of the greatest games in the Super Bowl,” Bell said.

Smith wasn’t afraid to show off his new Super Bowl cap, which he said was one of the first ones distributed.

“Kansas City, we took over,” Smith said. “We had the chance to take over Vegas, and it was really, really exciting.”

As these fans come down from their high, reality awaits.

“I didn't realize it was Monday until I started getting emails coming in,” said Brian Switzer, a Chiefs fan.

Come Wednesday, there’s even more to look forward to.

“The first time we won the Super Bowl was in the fourth Super Bowl, I didn't get a chance to ride in the parade,” Bell said. “I’m not gonna miss this one.”

The parade is the next stop on a long-awaited journey.

“Life is a journey not a destination, and this Super Bowl was a journey,” Dandridge said.

