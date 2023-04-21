Chiefs fans plan cross-country travel for NFL Draft in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans from across the nation are packing their bags to witness the future of their favorite franchise during the NFL Draft in Kansas City.

“Well you know, we are the team to beat,” said Tammy Allen, a Chiefs fan. “I am loving it. I am riding such a high cloud with them.”

Now living in Las Vegas, Allen planned her second NFL Draft experience in a row. Vegas hosted last year.

“Oh my. There are so many events,” Allen said. “The area is just amazing. The memorabilia. All the interactive things the kids can do. It’s so much. So much to take in.”

Allen bought a ticket to Kansas City for Thursday morning, so she will arrive just in time to make her way downtown.

For some, the stars are aligning to make a trip home happen.

“We’ve always kept up with them,” Jonathan Donham said. “No matter if I’ve been in the field for the military or away from home, I’ve always found a way to watch every single game.”

Up until a few weeks ago, the Donhman’s lived in Fort Polk, Louisiana.

The military family has been working to move closer to home in Kansas City. It happened just in time for the NFL Draft.

“It worked out perfect,” Donham said. “We had already reserved our tickets to the draft while we were still in Louisiana because we knew we were coming no matter what.”

Baby Donham won’t be experiencing his first in-person draft this year, but he’s a lucky charm for the Chiefs according to his parents.

“He’s been with us for every Chiefs game,” Madison said. “He wears his lucky Chiefs gear for every game.”

With a short drive from Fort Riley outside of Manhattan, Kansas, the Donham’s plan to enjoy the first day of the draft in the City of Fountains before returning to unpack their boxes from the cross-country move.

