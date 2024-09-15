Chiefs fans start game day early with breakfast tailgating

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans were up early as usual ahead of the team's Week 2 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Gate 5 Squad tailgaters displayed an impressive breakfast lineup while waiting for the parking lot gates to open.

Per tradition, fans Scott and Shane were in line before the sun came up.

Shane Skinner, who is from New Mexico, drives to Kansas City for every home game to watch his Chiefs and see his people.

“There's a bunch of guys from all over the area that have found each other through meeting here, out waiting to get into games," he said. "And now we've tailgated together for the last eight years."

Kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is set for 3:25 p.m. Sunday.

