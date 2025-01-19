OVERLAND PARK — Fans from across Chiefs Kingdom packed the Kingdom Bar in Overland Park to watch the Chiefs advance to the AFC Championship Game.

People from all over gathered and celebrated another victory.

George Fulton says despite growing up in New Zealand, he knows everything about football. And when he moved to America, becoming a Chiefs fan was a no-brainer.

CHIEFS KINGDOM | New Zealand Chiefs fan celebrates playoff victory

“I’ve been a die-hard chief’s fan since I moved here,” said Fulton. “It was the perfect time to move to Kansas City right as the Chiefs started to go on their whole rampage. So, it’s been a great experience for me.”

Kansas City native Britton Desvien says even when things were looking tight tonight, he knew the Chiefs would come out on top.

“I’m super happy with the performance; The first half wasn’t as fast as I thought it would be,” said Desvien. “But they’ve been off for a couple of weeks. So, to be expected, but hey it’s a W.”

The perfect place for the perfect game.

You could feel the excitement and pride from a mile away.

“It’s definitely a Chiefs bar,” said Desvien. “I mean hence the name Chiefs Kingdom. Awesome awesome atmosphere, awesome place. Everybody’s your friend here.”