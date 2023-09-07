Chiefs L’Jarius Sneed teams up with Zarda Bar-B-Q, creates Kansas City-style sandwich to benefit local kids

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Chiefs player is teaming up again with a well-known KC BBQ spot to give back to local kids.

“The KC Takeaway," a massive BBQ sandwich created by L’Jarius Sneed and Zarda Bar-B-Q, is back with part of the proceeds going to Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS).

“How can we take the toy department of life — Chiefs football and KC barbecue — and come out of here with something that’s going to benefit kids?” said Zarda Bar-B-Q COO Terry Hyer. “So we created a sandwich with L’Jarius. He said, ‘The one thing I’ve gotta have,’ is burnt ends.”

The sandwich includes burnt ends piled high with pulled pork, pepper jack cheese and more.

Lindsay Shively The KC Takeaway sandwich.

You can buy “The KC Takeaway” at Zarda’s Bar-B-Q locations, Hy-Vee Market Grills and Wahlburgers all season. Last year, funds raised from the sandwich topped $17,000. BBBS says money like that can help match 11 kids with "Bigs". The organization says right now, 200 Kansas City kids are on the waiting list.

I got to hang out with Chris Moore and Shane Gifford, who were paired through Big Brothers Big Sisters almost five years ago and they told me why they wanted to join the program.

“I was initially signed up because my dad passed away from cancer when I was nine. So, I was finding myself in a lot of places where I just needed another adult mentor in my life,” said Shane. He was in middle school when BBBS matched him with Moore.

“So, my mom passed from brain cancer at the same age, and so I just thought how awesome it would have been if I had a program like Big Brothers Big Sisters,” Moore said.

The pair have had fun, big moments through the program over the years, like getting to be on stage during this year’s NFL Draft in Kansas City. But, Shane says what really makes the difference to him are all the moments that have added up over the years.

“It’s really the little things, like some of the things I was missing in my life. I wanted someone to play catch with and shoot baskets with or help me with math homework, or little things like that,” Shane said.

“I told him once that I will be around for as long as they’ll have me and I intend to keep that,” said Moore.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Kansas City said this is the third season Sneed has worked with them. You can find more ways to take part in his ‘Turn the Corner’ campaign at TurnTheCornerKC.org, where donations can earn you prizes, too.

