Chiefs Mark Donovan: ‘We’re committed to doing even more good’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals continued to make their pitch this week in favor of a yes vote on April 2 to extend a 3/8 cent sales tax for stadium projects.

On Wednesday, the clubs released details of a Community Benefits Agreement to the Jackson County Legislature.

KSHB 41’s Kevin Holmes spoke with Chiefs President Mark Donovan Wednesday about the CBA.

“We’re not going to satisfy everyone. We know that going in, I said that to the KC Tenant people who showed up at our listening session the other day,” Donovan said. “The beauty of the democracy we’re in is that you can vote against this if KC Tenants decides to vote against this. We understand that our pitch is, ‘We’ve done a lot of good and not only have we done a lot of good, we’re committed to doing even more good.'”

The Chiefs plan to use a portion of the proceeds of the sales tax for a re-imagined GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Royals plan to use another portion for a downtown ballpark district located in the northeast corner of the Crossroads Arts District.

“I’d look at it from two different angles,” Donovan said. “One, if you’re a Chiefs fan, the opportunity to continue this great run, and this guarantees that.”

“Even if you’re not a Chiefs fan, this project and the commitment we have made will have an impact on your life,” Donovan continued. “We are going to put money in this community that stretches way beyond Chiefs games or Royals games.”

