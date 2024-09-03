Chiefs superfan Xaviar Babudar, aka ChiefsAholic, will be sentenced to prison hours before kickoff Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs superfan Xaviar Babudar, notoriously known as ChiefsAholic, will be sentenced to federal prison on Thursday, hours before his favorite team kicks off the regular season.

Ahead of his sentencing, both prosecutors and his legal team filed memos making their cases for how much time he should receive.

Babudar, who admitted to robbing and attempting to rob 11 banks across eight states, was first arrested in December of 2022.

Police arrested him not long after he robbed a Tulsa Teacher Credit Union in Bixby, Oklahoma.

He later went on the run in March of 2023 after removing his ankle monitor and failing to appear in court.

After months on the run, Babudar was arrested in July 2023 in California and federal prosecutors released details on how he robbed the banks and later laundered the money at casinos in Missouri, Kansas and Illinois.

Prosecutors later revealed he robbed two more banks in California and Nevada while on the run.

Babudar used the money gained from the crimes to purchase expensive Chiefs tickets, place hefty bets on the team and travel the country.

He would often document his flashy lifestyle though his X account where he was known as ChiefsAholic.

Babudar amassed thousands of followers on his X account, which has since been deleted.

Babudar is facing up to 20 years in prison, and in memos filed ahead of his sentencing, prosecutors are asking for a harsher length of time.

In addition, they're also asking he receives three years of probation.

In the memos, prosecutors presented evidence and testimony from victims that Babudar viciously robbed.

According to the memos, Babudar often pointed weapons at employees' heads and directly on other parts of their bodies, among other evidence.

On one occasion, an employee at a bank had been watching a training video on what to do if a robbery was occurring when she looked up and saw Babudar pointing a gun at her coworkers.

Memos filed by his legal team are asking for less harsher sentence, saying in the filings he was addicted to gambling and his soiled relationships with his parents affected his behavior.

Babudar's sentencing hearing begins at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, roughly nine hours before the Chiefs kickoff against the Baltimore Ravens in a highly-anticipated AFC Championship rematch from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

